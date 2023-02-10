IAEA: Russian missile attack on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure led to shutdown of one of Khmelnytsky NPP units

On February 10, one of Khmelnytskyi NPP’s units was shut down due to Russian military shelling of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

"Today, the Ukrainian regulator informed the IAEA that two of the three operating nuclear power plants - Rivne and South-Ukrainian - have reduced their power output as a precautionary measure, and one of the units at Khmelnytskyi NPP has also shut down due to the instability of the power grid as a result of the shelling," the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement.

According to the report, the IAEA missions at the plants confirmed these events and also testified that all nuclear safety systems at Khmelnytskyi NPP worked properly.

It should be reminded that according to Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko, Russian drone and missile attacks have hit power facilities in six regions. The DTEK reported damage to four of its thermal power plants.

According to Khmelnitskoblenergo, most of the city of Khmelnytsky and a number of regional districts were cut off from electricity supply as a result of a rocket attack on February 10.

