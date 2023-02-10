Biden to visit Poland on February 20-22 (updated)

US President Joe Biden will visit Poland on February 20-22, 2023.

This was announced by White House spokesperson Karin Jean-Pierre during a briefing on February 10, informs Censor.NЕТ with reference to LeagueBusinessInform.

Biden will meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda to discuss bilateral cooperation and support for Ukraine. He will also meet with the leaders of the Bucharest Nine.

Watch more: We are united in supporting Ukraine. And we will be with Ukraine as long as it takes, - Biden. VIDEO

It is planned that Biden will hold a speech dedicated to the anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.