Record 54 firefights took place in Bakhmut sector over last day, - Eastern Group of Ukrainian Armed Forces

The Russian army has concentrated its forces in Bakhmut direction and is trying to establish control over Konstantynivka-Bakhmut highway.

This was announced on the air of the telethon by the spokesman of the Eastern Group of Ukrainian Armed Forces Serhiy Cherevaty, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Ukrinform.

"Bakhmut remains the main target of the enemy's attacks, 124 attacks with various types of artillery took place there over the last day alone, a record 54 combat engagements in the entire area. The enemy is trying to seize control of the Konstantynivka-Bakhmut route, but the Ukrainian Defense Forces are conducting counter-battery fighting to reduce the enemy's ability to hit this highway, and the Defense Forces have the opportunity to deliver weapons, provisions and other necessary items to Bakhmut, as well as to evacuate the wounded from the area near Bakhmut," noted Cherevaty.

According to him, the enemy has concentrated significant forces there, in particular, fighters of the Wagner PMC remain there, as well as motorized rifle units of the Russian Armed Forces and some other units from the so-called 2nd Army Corps (LPR).