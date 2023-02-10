White House on fighter jets for Ukraine: This is a sovereign decision of each state

White House commented on UK’s decision to start training Ukrainian military on Western-style fighter jets.

The corresponding comment was made on Friday by John Kirby, the White House National Security Council's coordinator for strategic communications, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to "European Truth".

"This is at the discretion of the states that may wish to provide the aircraft. These are sovereign decisions. If a NATO country, or even a non-NATO country, wants to provide Ukraine with weapons such as fighter jets, that's their decision," he said.

According to Kirby, the provision of any sophisticated military technology involves some training so that the technology can be used.

"We are already doing this at Fort Sill in Oklahoma. There, the Ukrainian military are mastering the Patriot battery. Outside of Ukraine, we help them to master general combat. So there is nothing unusual in providing certain advanced weapons, but it should be a decision of a particular state," the White House official added.