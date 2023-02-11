I hope that 80 Leopard 2 tanks will be ready to be sent to Ukraine by end of March, - Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, commenting on the results of the EU summit, expressed hope that by the end of March 80 Leopard 2 tanks will be ready for transfer to Ukraine.

When asked by journalists if he is sure that 2 battalions, that is, about 80 Leopard 2 tanks, will really be ready to be transferred to Ukraine by the end of March, Scholz said: "I hope that it will be possible in the end."

At the same time, the German chancellor admitted that "it will not be easy". He noted that Berlin is trying to promote this issue with partners.

