Number of people killed as result of earthquakes in Turkey and Syria exceeded 23.8 thousand.
As reported by Censor.NET, Ukrinform reports this.
Data for Turkey has been updated by the Directorate for Prevention and Elimination of the Consequences of Emergency Situations (AFAD).
"A total of 20,318 citizens died in the provinces of Kahramanmaras, Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, Adiyaman, Osmaniye, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya and Elazig, 80,088 of our citizens were saved.
91,511 victims of the natural disaster were evacuated from the region to other provinces," the message reads.
It is noted that 1,700 aftershocks occurred after the earthquakes.
Currently, a total of 160,860 people - rescuers, doctors, volunteers, and other personnel - are working in the disaster area in Turkey, and 12,026 pieces of equipment are involved.
At the same time, Al Jazeera informs that more than 3,500 people have died in Syria, many people remain under the rubble.
The government on Friday approved the delivery of humanitarian aid across the front line, which could speed up aid for millions of people.
The World Food Program earlier said supplies were running low in rebel-held northwest Syria as the state of war made it difficult to deliver aid.