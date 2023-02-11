20 "Shahed" attack drones destroyed in evening of February 10, - Air Force

In the evening of February 10, 2023, Russian occupation forces attacked the critical infrastructure of Ukraine in several regions.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

As noted, barrage munitions were launched from the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov.

"In total, during the period from 06:00 p.m. to 11:55 p.m., the forces and means of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, destroyed 20 "Shahed-136/131" kamikaze attack drones," the message says.

Read more: Russia hit Ukraine with missiles from ships in Black Sea and Tu-95 strategic bombers, - Air Force