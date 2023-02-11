Ukraine will become member of EU in two years, member of NATO - after victory, - Zelensky

Ukraine will be able to become a full member of the European Union in two years. At the same time, after the victory, our country will join NATO.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said this during a speech at a summit organized by the JP Morgan bank, Censor.NET reports.

"Today there are certain pessimists among world leaders who believe that Ukraine needs 10 years to become a member of the EU. But they mostly know us and sometimes even fear our spirit, our energy. Therefore, we see that we can be in the EU in two years. And we need security guarantees," Zelensky said.

The president added that the best guarantee for Ukraine would be NATO membership. Zelensky believes that over time Ukraine will join the alliance.

"We think we'll be in NATO before all the leaders decide that our package of security guarantees is the right one. Because they make decisions slowly, it's a bureaucracy...And I believe that after the victory we will be in NATO," the head of state said.