Britain may transfer Harpoon or Storm Shadows missiles to Ukraine, media reports

Discussions about the transfer of long-range missiles to Ukraine are taking place in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by The Times.

"Rishi Sunak has promised to send more military aid to Ukraine after President Zelensky's visit to the UK this week. Discussions are currently underway on whether it should include Harpoon anti-ship missiles or Storm Shadows air-to-surface missiles," the report said.

At the same time, Ukrainian defense sources confirmed to the publication that Kyiv would be ready to use missiles to strike the Russian-occupied Crimea peninsula after Zelensky warned that the long-range weapons of the Western allies should be used to launch strikes "deep into the occupied territories."

Ukraine needs long-range weapons to continue destroying Russian ammunition depots that the occupiers are trying to push away from the front line.

"We want to give the Ukrainians something that can hit a target at a distance of more than 100 kilometers, but with a range that is not so long as to strike Russia," RUSI expert Siddharth Kaushal emphasizes.

It will be recalled that the range of Harpoon anti-ship missiles is up to 240 km, and that of Storm Shadow cruise missiles is more than 560 km. They can be launched from ground launchers.