Border guards destroyed four groups of Russian attack aircraft with total number of up to 40 people near Bakhmut. PHOTO

On the outskirts of Bakhmut, the enemy constantly tries to use the dense private sector buildings for covert movement or shelter.

As Censor.NET informs, this is reported on the website of the State Border Service of Ukraine.

As noted, the other day, 4 groups of enemy infantry, numbering up to 10 fighters each, tried to approach inconspicuously to storm the positions of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. This maneuver was noticed by aerial scouts of the State Border Service, and border mortar mortars destroyed 2 groups of enemy infantry. The rest of the invaders left.

"The Russians tried to hide between private houses and regroup for a new assault attempt. The "aerial eyes" of the defenders of Ukraine did not allow their enemy's plans to come true. Mortars of the State Border Service and artillerymen of the National Guard finished off the remnants of the enemy's assault groups with accurate shots," the message reads.

