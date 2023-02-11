OC "South" on purpose of Russian bombing of Zmiiny Island: They are trying to create artificial victory

The purpose of dropping aerial bombs on Zmiiny Island was to create an artificial victory for the occupiers in the absence of real achievements.

Natalia Humeniuk, head of the United Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, stated this on the air of the telethon, reports Censor.NET with reference to LigaBusinessInform.

"This suggests that they are hinting at the development of events, in particular in the south. We are in the conditions of a hybrid war, and the enemy is trying to create an information background for their actions. Having no real successes to boast of in the south in particular, they are trying to create such an artificial victory for yourself, for your propaganda," she said.

According to Humeniuk, the occupiers had no practical goal.

"What did they bomb? What they left behind when they fled the island. They left there their equipment, their air defense systems, which they tried to equip there...They were getting their way, let's say," said Humeniuk.

This morning, OC "South" reported that the Russian occupiers dropped four aerial bombs on Zmiiny Island from Su-24M aircraft, and also attacked the coast of Odesa region with Onyx missiles.