Russia uses maritime surface drones, which poses threat to civilian shipping in Black Sea, - Zaluzhny

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valery Zaluzhny, held a conversation with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States, Mark Milley, during which he shared his concern over Russia’s use of maritime surface drones, which poses a threat to civilian shipping in the Black Sea.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valery Zaluzhnyi, announced this on Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"I informed my colleague about the results of the latest massive missile attack by the enemy, emphasized the importance of air defense equipment and thanked him once again for their provision. He shared his concern about Russia's use of naval surface drones, which poses a threat to civilian shipping in the Black Sea," said Zaluzhny.

