Russians are trying to advance in Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlivka directions, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on February 11, 2023.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The message states: "The Russian Federation continues to conduct full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine. The enemy does not abandon its intentions to destroy the critical infrastructure of our state and continues to strike civilian objects and homes of the civilian population.

During the day, the enemy launched 7 missiles and 23 air strikes. He carried out more than 15 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

The threat of strikes by the Russian Federation on civilian targets remains high throughout Ukraine.

The enemy, despite the significant losses, does not give up his intentions to enter the administrative borders of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. It continues to focus its main efforts on conducting offensive operations in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Novopavlivka directions. He is strengthening his grouping of troops in the Lyman and Bakhmut directions. Actively uses aviation to target the positions of our units.

Read more: Russia uses maritime surface drones, which poses threat to civilian shipping in Black Sea, - Zaluzhny

In the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, and Slobozhansk directions, there were no significant changes, and no signs of the formation of offensive groups were detected. The enemy continues to maintain its units in the areas bordering Ukraine, and combat training activities are ongoing. The enemy does not stop artillery shelling of the positions of our troops, as well as settlements near the contact line. That day, areas of more than 20 settlements were subjected to enemy shelling. Among them is Senkivka, Chernihiv region; Novovasylivka, Porokhon, Studenok, Starykove, Volfyne of Sumy region and Vovchansk, Fiholivka, and Dvorichna of Kharkiv region. The occupiers also carried out airstrikes near Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, the enemy carried out mortar and artillery attacks on more than 15 areas of populated areas. In particular, these are Vilshana, Kislivka, Kotliarivka, and Pishchane in the Kharkiv region and Novoselivske, Makiivka, Nevske, Kreminna, Dibrova, and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, tank, mortar, and artillery shelling occurred in the areas of Spirne, Berestove, Vasiukivka, Paraskoviivka, Chasiv Yar, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Predtechine, Bila Hora and Zalizne settlements of the Donetsk region. In total, there are more than 20 settlements.

In the Avdiivka and Novopavlivka areas, areas of 17 settlements came under tank, mortar, and artillery fire, including Avdiivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Mariinka, Bohoiavlenka, and Vuhledar. Enemy airstrikes were recorded in the vicinity of Vesely, Nevelsky, and Mariinka.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the areas of the settlements of Vremivka and Novopil of the Donetsk region and Malynivka, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Bilohiria, Orihiv, Novodanilivka, Novoandriivka and Stepove in Zaporizhzhia were damaged by fire. The enemy also carried out airstrikes in the area of Mala Tokmachka.

In the Kherson direction, the suburbs and the city of Kherson, as well as the districts of more than 20 settlements, including Zolota Balka, Mylov, Zmiivka, Vesele, Mykolaivka, Tiahinka, Tokarivka, Mykilske, Antonivka, and Dniprovske of the Kherson region, were affected by enemy artillery fire.

Read more: OC "South" on purpose of Russian bombing of Zmiiny Island: They are trying to create artificial victory

In Nova Kakhovka, a temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region, in the period from February 7 to 9, numerous cases of looting by Russian invaders were observed. Newly arrived servicemen of the Russian occupation forces are actively loading looted property into military trucks.

In the city of Mariupol, Donetsk region, the Russian invaders organized the repair of their military equipment, which was deliberately disabled by Russian servicemen in order not to take part in hostilities. The main reason for the failure of military equipment is the intentional failure of engines.

In order to compensate for large-scale military losses, since the beginning of February this year, Russia has used about 1,200 people from the Russian private military company "Wagner", who were recruited in prisons from the temporarily occupied territories of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

During the day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces made 16 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers, as well as 2 strikes on the positions of anti-aircraft missile systems. Also, our defenders shot down a Su-25 aircraft and an Orlan-type UAV.

Units of missile troops and artillery hit 4 areas of concentration of manpower in a day.