The German government should allow the transfer of MIG fighters sold to other European countries after German reunification to Ukraine.

Markus Faber, a member of the German Bundestag and a member of the defense committee, said this in a comment to Guildhall on February 9.

On the eve of the Munich Security Conference, he turned to representatives of the Ukrainian embassy in Germany and other officials with the proposal to discuss, first of all, options for providing the Ukrainian army with F16 and MiG-29 aircraft to protect against Russian aggression, Censor.NET reports with reference to Gordon.

"Both models are not in service with the Luftwaffe. Therefore, the first task facing Germany is to give permission for the transfer of MiG-29s to Ukraine, which are in other countries," he said.

The deputy noted that after the unification of Germany, Soviet fighters were sold to Poland and Slovakia. Therefore, when making a decision on the transfer of MiG to Ukraine, they also need to receive the approval of Berlin.

"My position is that we should give this permission," Faber concluded.

On February 10, Acting Prime Minister of Slovakia Eduard Heger stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made an official request to the Slovak government for the supply of aircraft at the EU summit on February 9 in Brussels (Belgium). Therefore, the Slovak authorities can start official negotiations with the European Commission regarding the delivery of MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine.