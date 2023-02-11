On February 11, Russians shelled Dnipro region three times, - Regional Council

During this day, Russian troops attacked Dnipro region three times with heavy artillery.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported in Telegram by Head of the Dnipro Regional Council Mykola Lukashuk.

"Today, Nikopol district was challenged once again: the enemy shelled three communities of the district - Marhanetska, Myrivska and Nikopol itself - from the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region," the statement reads.

There were no casualties. The situation in other parts of the region was quiet.

