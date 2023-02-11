Rada plans to exclude Liovochkin from Committee on National Security and Defense - "servant of people" Bezuhla

Serhiy Liovochkin, MP of "Platform for Life and Peace" and one of former leaders of OPFL, is to be excluded from Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence.

This was stated by the "servant of people" and Deputy Chairwoman of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Mariana Bezuhla in an interview with "Ukrainian Truth", informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Liovochkin is a member of our committee, but he does not have security clearance and access (to state secrets - ed.) and does not currently participate in meetings (he was not present offline at any meeting, perhaps he was connected to some of the online meetings where we consider open draft laws). Nevertheless, I believe that this (his presence in the National Security Committee - ed.) is not acceptable, and we are currently preparing a decision to some extent to ensure that he is not even formally a member of our committee," Bezuhla said.

Serhiy Liovochkin is one of the former leaders of the "Opposition Platform - For Life" party.

According to the Schemes project, he and his sister (also an MP at the time) Yulia Liovochkina left for France before the full-scale Russian invasion began.

After February 24, 2022, Liovochkin appeared for the first time at a parliamentary session on July 8 and 9, but almost immediately went abroad again.

After the OPFL faction in the parliament ceased to exist, Liovochkin joined the newly formed parliamentary group "Platform for Life and Peace" headed by Yuriy Boyko.

In the 9th convocation of the Verkhovna Rada, Liovochkin was and remains a member of the Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence.