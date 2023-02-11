"Servant of People" party wants to clarify draft law so that a military officer could become Minister of Defense

"Servant of People" faction has prepared legislative changes that would allow a military officer to be elected defense minister during martial law.

This was reported by the "servant of people" and Deputy Chairwoman of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Mariana Bezuhla in an interview with "Ukrainian Truth", informs Censor.NЕТ.

"We discussed right away that there could be an amendment regarding the position of the Defense Minister under martial law, i.e. under the conditions of the full-scale invasion, the war that we are currently facing.

And the legislative changes that we have prepared are there, they have been worked out as part of the large draft law 4210. And we were ready to submit them (for consideration in the session hall - ed.) and vote even on an urgent basis. And we have a proposal to allow the military to hold the post of minister only under martial law," Bezuhla said.

On February 5, amid news of the possible resignation of the current head of the Defense Ministry, Oleksiy Reznikov, the "Servant of the People" party said that the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov (i.e., a military man), could be appointed to his post.

However, since 2018, according to current Ukrainian legislation, only a civilian can be the Minister of Defense (former military personnel dismissed from the Armed Forces are also considered civilians).

Draft law 4210, mentioned by Mariana Bezuhla, aims to clarify a number of legislative provisions in the field of national security and defense. It was voted by the parliament as a basis on February 16, 2022, but has not yet been adopted as a whole.

In its original wording, it did not contain provisions on the possibility of appointing a person from the military as Minister of Defense. However, as of February 16, 2022, martial law was not yet in effect in Ukraine.