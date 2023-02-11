News

Zelenskyy dismisses deputy commander of National Guard Dziuba

On February 11, Ruslan Dziuba was dismissed from post of Deputy Commander of National Guard of Ukraine.

According to Decree 74/2023, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed the Deputy Commander of the National Guard of Ukraine.

"To dismiss Ruslan Volodymyrovych Dziuba from the post of Deputy Commander of the National Guard of Ukraine," the decree reads.

