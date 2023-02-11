Zelenskyy dismisses deputy commander of National Guard Dziuba

On February 11, Ruslan Dziuba was dismissed from post of Deputy Commander of National Guard of Ukraine.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported at President of Ukraine website.

According to Decree 74/2023, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed the Deputy Commander of the National Guard of Ukraine.

"To dismiss Ruslan Volodymyrovych Dziuba from the post of Deputy Commander of the National Guard of Ukraine," the decree reads.

