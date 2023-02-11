Wagnerians help Serbia to organize "Crimean scenario" in Balkans, - Kosovo President Osmani

"Wagnerians" in cooperation with Serbian paramilitary groups are smuggling contraband weapons and unmarked military uniforms into Kosovo.

This was stated by Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani in an interview with The Telegraph, warning of a possible attack on the country, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Ukrinform.

According to her, parallels can be drawn between Serbia's preparations and Russia's occupation of Crimea in 2014. We are talking about the events when the so-called "little green men" prepared the ground for the seizure of Crimea.

"They bring weapons and uniforms, but they are not formally part of the Serbian army. Serbia wants to achieve its goals without calling it a military operation," Osmani said, adding that the covert operation is intended to lay the groundwork for a possible hybrid attack by Serbia to seize Kosovo's territory.

According to her, Serbia's goal is to prepare the situation for possible annexation, but not through a traditional military operation, but through a hybrid attack.

"If you look at what Putin did in 2014, it's a complete copy, it's the same program of action. First he used the Russians who lived there, then he created all kinds of false flag operations, and then he sent these paramilitary groups," Osmani said.

The President of Kosovo said that Belgrade continues to escalate tensions in the region in cooperation with the Russian Wagner group, which recently began posting ads for Serbian recruits to fight in the war in Ukraine.

According to her, there is clear evidence that Serbian paramilitary groups planned and organized this with the Wagner group. The country is now investigating how many of them were on the border or in Kosovo.