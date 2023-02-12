We deprived Russia of dominance in Black Sea - Reznikov

Russians will not be able to capture Odesa and its region. Ukrainian military deprived enemy of dominance in Black Sea.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was stated by the Minister of Defence of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov.

"We deprived Russia of its dominance in the Black Sea. In particular, after the successful use of our Ukrainian Neptunes, when the cruiser "Moscow" went down at a well-known address," the official said.

At the same time, the head of the Defense Ministry pointed out that Harpoon anti-ship systems are currently in service, so the occupiers have no chance of approaching Odesa from the sea.

According to Reznikov, Russia failed last time to approach Odesa by land. Now the enemy has been pushed back to the left bank of the Dnipro River, which itself, with its destroyed bridges and crossings, is a powerful natural defense barrier.

"As for the left-bank territories of southern Ukraine, the enemy group has the opportunity to replenish with weapons, equipment and people, so the situation there is certainly more tense," the minister added.

Read more: Last day, marines destroyed 38 invaders, 5 self-propelled guns, 1 MTLB. INFOGRAPHICS