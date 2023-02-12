Enemy is advancing in five directions, attacks in area of 11 settlements were repulsed, - General Staff

The three hundred and fifty-fourth day of the Russian large-scale invasion has begun. The enemy continues to focus its main efforts on offensive actions in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Novopavlivka directions.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the enemy is actively using operational-tactical and army aviation to strike the positions of our troops.

Over the past 24 hours, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of Bilohorivka and Serebryansk Forestry of the Luhansk region and Torske, Fedorivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Pervomayske, Pobeda, Mariinka and Vuhledar in the Donetsk region.

"During the day, the enemy launched 12 missile strikes, 3 of them against the civilian infrastructure of Kharkiv, and 32 air strikes, 6 of which were carried out by the Shahed-136 UAV.

4 of these drones were shot down. Also, the enemy launched more than 90 attacks from rocket salvo systems," the message reads.

The General Staff warns that the threat of further Russian air and missile attacks on the entire territory of Ukraine remains high.

According to the General Staff, no signs of the formation of offensive groups were found in the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, and Slobozhansk directions without significant changes. Areas of more than 20 settlements were subjected to enemy shelling. Among them Senkivka, Chernihiv region; Novovasylivka, Porokhon, Studenok, Starykove, and Volfyne in the Sumy region and Krasne, Hlyboke, Synelnykove, Vovchansk, Fyholivka, Novomlynsk, and Dvorichna in the Kharkiv region. The occupiers also carried out airstrikes on the towns of Hatysha and Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, the enemy carried out mortar and artillery attacks on more than 25 areas of populated areas. In particular, these are Hrianykivka, Novoiehorivka, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Tabaiivka, and Berestovka in the Kharkiv region and Stelmakhivka, Vyshneve, Chervonopivka, and Serebriansk forestry in Luhansk region. He carried out airstrikes near Chervonopivka, Zhytlivka, and Dibrov in the Luhansk region and Hryhorivka and Spirne in the Donetsk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, tank, mortar, and artillery shelling occurred in the areas of Spirne, Berestov, Vasiukivka, Zaliznianske, Krasna Hora, Paraskoviivka, Chasiv Yar, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Kurdiumivka, Predtechine, Bila Hora and Zalizne settlements of the Donetsk region. And in general - more than 25 settlements.

In the Avdiivka and Novopavlivk areas, 25 settlements were hit by tank, mortar, and artillery attacks, particularly Kalynove, Orlivka, Severne, Avdiivka, Pobeda, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Zolota Niva, Neskuchne, Vremivka, and Novosilka. Enemy airstrikes were recorded near Avdiivka, Vesely, Nevelske, and Mariinka.

Vremivka and Novopil in the Donetsk region and Malinivka, Huliaypole, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Mahdalinivka, and Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia were damaged by fire in the Zaporizhzhia region. The enemy also carried out airstrikes in the areas of Malaya Tokmachka and Kamianske.

In the Kherson direction, the suburbs and Kherson itself were affected by enemy artillery fire, as well as the districts of more than 30 other settlements, including Havrylivka, Mylové, Chervyn Mayak, Novoberislav, Berislav, Burgunka, Prydniprovske, and Stanislav of the Kherson region. The enemy carried out an airstrike in the area of Zimivnyk.