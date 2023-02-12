Supply of aircraft to Ukraine should be "joint decision" of allies, - Duda

Polish President Andrzej Duda explained that the transfer of F-16 aircraft through Poland could be a serious challenge.

He said this in an interview with the BBC, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

According to Duda, the Polish Air Force has less than 50 aircraft of this type. In addition, fighter jets like the F-16 require very serious maintenance, so "it's not enough to just send a few F-16s to Ukraine."

Duda also noted that any decision on the supply of aircraft should be a "joint decision" of Ukraine's allies, and not a decision of one country. He also emphasized that "weapons must be constantly supplied to Ukraine... it needs weapons."

