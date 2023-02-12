Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 137,780 people (+900 per day), 296 aircraft, 3,280 tanks, 2,287 artillery systems, 6,488 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

As of the morning of February 12, 2023, the losses of the Russian occupiers are approximately 137,780 people.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24/02/22 to 12/02/23 are approximately:

personnel - about 137,780 (+900) people were eliminated,

tanks - 3280 (+13) units,

armored combat vehicles - 6488 (+14) units,

artillery systems - 2287 (+17) units,

MLRS - 465 (+2) units,

air defense equipment - 234 (+0) units,

aircraft - 296 (+1) units,

helicopters - 286 (+0) units,

UAV of operational-tactical level - 2007 (+10),

cruise missiles - 857 (+0),

ships/boats - 18 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 5148 (+14) units,

special equipment - 215 (+1).

The data is being verified