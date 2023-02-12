Britain can produce weapons in Ukraine, - Telegraph

British weapons and military equipment can be produced in Ukraine. This is possible in accordance with plans to deepen Ukraine’s ties with NATO. Negotiations are ongoing.

The Telegraph writes about this with reference to sources, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, senior officials of the British defense industry are discussing similar plans with their Ukrainian counterparts. Any agreement will be seen as a significant strengthening of Great Britain's relations with Ukraine.

The Telegraph writes that British leaders traveled to Ukraine to discuss the possibility of joint ventures that would produce weapons, including artillery, and vehicles locally under license.

Other European defense companies are also negotiating with Ukraine. At the same time, British companies are trying to overtake their French and German competitors to put Great Britain "at the top of the queue".

Any joint venture would likely require Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's approval. After all, Russia has repeatedly threatened the West with revenge for the supply of weapons to Ukraine, and any support for production can exacerbate tensions.

The Prime Minister and the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain refused to comment, saying that this is an industry matter.

It is emphasized that if the corresponding agreement is concluded, it will be the first case of joint production of Western weapons on the territory of Ukraine.

At the same time, the British note that Ukraine has significant experience in the production of weapons.