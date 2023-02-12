Last day, Ruscists shelled Kherson region 49 times, - RMA

The Russian invaders attacked settlements in the Kherson region 49 times with artillery, MLRS, mortars, and tanks, as well as launched a rocket attack.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Kherson RMA.

"Russian invaders shelled the territory of the Kherson region 49 times. Peaceful settlements of the region were attacked with artillery, anti-aircraft guns, mortars, tanks, and also launched a rocket attack.

Kherson was shelled 11 times by the Russian army - the Ostriv micro-district suffered the most from shelling. Residential buildings were damaged by enemy shells in the city," the message reads.

As a result of Russian shelling in the Kherson region on February 11, one person was injured.

