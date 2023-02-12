Over past two weeks, Russia has probably suffered its worst losses since start of full-scale invasion - British intelligence

On average, over the past week, the number of liquidated occupiers was 824 per day. This is four times more than in June-July 2022.

This is stated in the British intelligence report, which was published on the Twitter of the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain, Censor.NET informs.

"The increase in casualties among the Ruscists is probably related to a number of factors. In particular, the lack of trained military personnel, coordination, and resources at the front. Examples of this are Vuhledar and Bakhmut," the report says.

Read more: Russia does not have resources to launch large-scale offensive on February 24, - Defence Intelligence