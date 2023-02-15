Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in areas of more than 20 settlements in Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kharkiv regions, - General Staff

Last day, the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of more than 20 settlements in the Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kharkiv regions.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 06:00 a.m. on February 15 regarding the Russian invasion.

Thus, the three hundred and fifty-seventh day of the Russian large-scale invasion began.

During the day, the enemy carried out 2 missile strikes on civilian infrastructure in the Donetsk region and 3 air strikes. In addition, 68 enemy attacks from rocket salvo systems were recorded, in particular, on civilian objects in the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions.

The threat of further Russian air and missile strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains high.

The enemy, trying to take full control of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, continues to focus its main efforts on conducting offensive operations in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Shakhtar directions.

Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of more than 20 settlements. Among them - Hrianivikka of the Kharkiv region; Nevske, Kreminna, Bilohorivka, Luhansk region; Fedorivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Mariinka, Pobeda, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, and Prechystivka of the Donetsk region.

Read more: Ukrainian aviation and artillery hit 9 occupants’ concentration areas, 3 ammunition depots, and 2 electronic warfare stations on February 14, - General Staff

No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, and Slobozhan areas. The enemy does not stop mortar and artillery shelling of the positions of our troops, as well as settlements near the contact line. Areas of Yanzhulivka and Tymonovichi settlements of the Chernihiv region were subjected to enemy shelling; Tovstodubove, Bilokopytove, Vovkivka, Volfyne, and Basivka of the Sumy region, as well as Veterynarne, Hraniv, Baranivka, Strilecha, Krasne, Ternova, Hlyboke, Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Zemlianky, Rublene, Chuhunivka, Krasne Pershe, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Kupiansk, and Ridkodub oak in the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, the enemy shelled more than 20 settlements with tanks, mortars, and artillery, including Krokhmalne, Berestove, and Tabaiivka of the Kharkiv region; Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Nevske, Novoehorivka, Makiivka, Chervonpopivka, Pischane, Dibrova, Spirne, Rozdolivka, Serebriansk Forestry, and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Fedorivka and Stepovka in the Donetsk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, more than 25 settlements were shelled by mortars and artillery, including Bilohorivka, Vesele, Paraskoviivka, Vasiukivka, Zaliznyanske, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Klishchiivka, Kurdiumivka, Zalizne, New York of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka and Shakhtarske directions, 30 settlements came under tank, mortar, and artillery attacks, in particular, Kamianka, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, Vodiane, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, Heorhiivka, Pobeda, Zolota Nyva, Prechystivka, Vuhledar, Mykilske and Veremivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, more than 20 settlements were affected by the fire. Among them are Olhivske, Malynivka, Staroukrainka, Chervone, Huliaypilske, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Orihiv, Novoandriivka and Stepove of the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the suburbs and the city of Kherson, as well as the districts of more than 30 settlements, including Zolota Balka, Havrylivka, Beryslav, Vesele, Inhulets, Lviv, Tiahynka, Antonivka, Zymivnyk, Bilozerka, Dniprovske, and Veletenske of the Kherson region, were affected by enemy artillery fire.

Read more: Enemy is conducting offensive operations in Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Shakhtarsk directions, - General Staff

The enemy continues to suffer losses. In particular, in the Krasna Zorka settlement of the Simferopol district of the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, the enemy uses burning to hide the number of dead. Near the local crematorium, there is a constant line of military vehicles numbering up to 10 units. The occupiers use these trucks to bring dead Russian servicemen and mercenaries. Cremation is carried out around the clock. Cremation services are not provided to civilians.

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine carried out 8 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers. And our rocket launchers and gunners hit the control post, 2 areas of concentration of the enemy's manpower, 6 ammunition depots, and 2 radio-electronic warfare stations of the enemy.