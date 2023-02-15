Yesterday, Russians killed 1 civilian in Donetsk region, 1 person was injured, - RMA. INFOGRAPHICS
Yesterday, February 14, the Russian invaders killed 1 civilian in the Donetsk region.
This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
"On February 14, the Russians killed 1 resident of the Donetsk region - in Kostiantynivka.
1 more person in the region was injured," the message reads.
As noted, it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovaha.