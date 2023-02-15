Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 139,770 people (+690 per day), 298 aircraft, 3,290 tanks, 2,303 artillery systems, 6,507 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

As of the morning of February 15, 2023, the losses of the Russian occupiers are approximately 139,770 people.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24/02/22 to 15/02/23 are approximately:

personnel - about 139,770 (+690) people were eliminated,

tanks - 3290 (+4) units,

armored combat vehicles - 6507 (+7) units,

artillery systems - 2303 (+4) units,

MLRS - 466 (+0) units,

air defense equipment - 236 (+2) units,

aircraft - 298 (+0) units,

helicopters - 286 (+0) units,

UAV of operational-tactical level - 2011 (+0),

cruise missiles - 857 (+0),

warships/boats - 18 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 5161 (+6) units,

special equipment - 219 (+1).

"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.