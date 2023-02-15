State Duma and Federation Council of Russian Federation convene meeting for "integration" of occupied Ukrainian territories

The Russian Federation Council and the State Duma will convene an unscheduled meeting on February 22. It will consider laws on "integration" into the Russian legal field of temporarily occupied territories.

This was stated by the chairman of the Committee of the Federation Council on Regulation Viacheslav Timchenko, Censor.NET reports with reference to the Russian mass media.

According to him, these laws should be adopted by March 1.

"At an unscheduled meeting on February 22, the Federation Council plans to consider laws on the integration of new subjects of the Russian Federation into the legal field of Russia, which must be adopted by March 1," Timchenko said.

