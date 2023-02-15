Russians understand that offensive of AFU is inevitable and are trying to defeat it - Defence Intelligence

The current intensification of the Russian occupation forces should not be compared with the full-scale invasion that took place in early 2022.

Andrii Yusov, the representative of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, stated this, Censor.NET reports.

"We see that they cannot complete the tasks, but this does not mean that there will be no further attempts. The enemy has a reserve, has accumulated manpower, however, at the same time, there is a problem with equipment and BC," he noted.

According to Yusov, the Russians understand that the continuation of the Ukrainian counteroffensive and operations to liberate our territories are inevitable. The Ukrainian armed forces are preparing, and this plan will be implemented.

"That's why the enemy is in a hurry and now continues to make strong attacks on both Vuhledar and Bakhmut, realizing that the offensive of Ukrainian forces is inevitable, trying to knock it down in a certain way," concluded the representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

Read more: Russia will become even more authoritarian and militarized country, - Norwegian intelligence