Cherevaty on meaning of defense of Bakhmut: Soldiers of AFU destroy best Russian units there

In the battles for Bakhmut, the Ukrainian army destroys the enemy’s forces. Even if the city is withdrawn, the enemy should not break through to Sloviansk and Kramatorsk.

As Censor.NET informs, this was stated in an interview with RBC-Ukraine by the spokesman of the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces Serhii Cherevaty.

"The soldiers in the Bakhmut direction are performing a very important function - they are bleeding the enemy now. They are destroying the best Russian units. With each such battle, the enemy becomes less and less capable of combat," he explained.

Answering the question under what conditions the Ukrainian troops will have to withdraw from Bakhmut, Cherevaty noted that tactical retreats are possible in various situations, first of all - to preserve personnel, to improve their tactical position and more effectively conduct a defensive operation to align the line defense

"It is important that the enemy does not have the opportunity to systematically break through our defenses, because then he attacks the rear and simply moves in the direction of the main attack. For example, in this case, it is Sloviansk and Kramatorsk," he noted.

According to Cherevaty, the commander of this section of the front is the commander of the Ground Forces Oleksandr Syrsky.

"He planned the Kyiv battle, the Kharkiv and Lyman operations. He has a very powerful headquarters and there, as a rule, various options for the enemy's actions and options for countering them are considered," he added.

