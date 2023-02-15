Instead of fighter jets, Britain could provide Ukraine with more urgent support, including long-range weapons, and anti-aircraft missiles, - Wallace

British Defense Minister Ben Wallace is confident that allies could help Ukraine more quickly by supporting operations "on the ground" and not focusing on providing aircraft.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to UNIAN.

Instead of fighter jets, which would require months of pilot training and a "substantial technical crew", the UK could provide more immediate support. In particular, the transfer of long-range weapons and anti-aircraft missiles.

"I think we can help Ukraine sooner by giving them the force they need on the battlefield, rather than doing a specific request," he said.

Wallace also compared sending planes to Ukraine with the gift of a Formula 1 car.

"Giving a normal car that you or I could drive, compared to a Formula 1 car, is a very different thing," he said, trying to justify why there are difficulties with the delivery of fighter jets.

Read more: Ukraine needs to strengthen ground forces, - Wallace