Sweden is considering Ukraine’s request to provide Gripen fighter jets, - Defense Minister, Johnson

Sweden has received a request from the Ukrainian side to provide Gripen fighter jets of its own production, but there are currently restrictions associated with such assistance.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Pravda, this was stated by Swedish Defense Minister Paul Johnson on Wednesday in Brussels before the meeting of NATO defense ministers.

"Yes. Of course, we know (about Ukraine's request), President Zelensky also asked for it. When it comes to the Gripen, we are currently facing limitations due to the fact that these aircraft are also very important to maintain our territorial integrity and sovereignty. So it will be a serious obstacle in terms of resources for our national defense," he said.

The minister clarified that currently, the priority for Stockholm is to strengthen the air defense of Ukraine: "Yesterday I had the opportunity to discuss this with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Reznikov. We are also working with other countries to strengthen air defense support."

At the same time, Jonson emphasized that Sweden, which has already provided military aid worth about one billion euros, is ready to increase it.

"We are significantly increasing our support to Ukraine. We will start transferring and training the Ukrainian military on more than 50 CV-90 combat vehicles next week. We are providing various air defense equipment, winter clothing, and we are determined to increase our support to Ukraine," he added.

Read more: Instead of fighter jets, Britain could provide Ukraine with more urgent support, including long-range weapons, and anti-aircraft missiles, - Wallace