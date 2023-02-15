Russians did not enter administrative borders of Luhansk region, Armed Forces of Ukraine are on defensive, - Haidai

Ukrainian defenders are holding the defense in the Luhansk region, the information about the alleged entry of Russians into the administrative borders of the Luhansk region is untrue.

This was reported by the head of RMA, Serhii Haidai, Censor.NET reports.

"Aggravation in Bilohorivka and the Kreminna direction: the Russians are attacking in "waves" with the support of aviation. The Orks have not entered the administrative borders of Luhansk region. The information spread by the Rashists does not correspond to the truth," the report says.

According to Gaidai, the Ukrainian defenders are holding the defense.

