Putin is preparing for long war, but Russian elites do not believe in victory - Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing the groundwork for a long, grueling war in Ukraine. The head of the aggressor country considers the war "as a turning point" and an opportunity to "teach" the USA, to revive Russia after the collapse of the Soviet Union. However, some of the Russian elite believe that the dictator has led his country to a long and fruitless drain of human lives and resources.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Reuters.

A senior Russian official told the publication that Putin's hopes of improving his reputation have been futile and the losses are not worth the occupied territories.

"It will be even harder and more expensive ahead for both Ukraine and Russia. Economic losses of this scale are not worth several conquered territories," the interlocutor noted.

He also added that many representatives of the Russian elite share this point of view. However, despite all the geopolitical turmoil, Putin has no political opponents. And given the suppression of any public dissent, the dictator has nothing to fear from the presidential elections due to be held in March 2024.

"I do not believe in a major offensive, nor in the possibility of Russia's victory over the entire civilized world," said a high-ranking source close to the Kremlin.

Due to the lack of an alternative, as the publication notes, Putin was forced to start mobilization. This process prompted hundreds of thousands of people to flee Russia.

In addition, there is no alternative for the economy of Russia. Moscow has lost a significant part of the gas market in Europe. It is predicted that gas production in the Russian Federation will decrease in March.

"Western firms and investors are eager to get out, forcing Russia to look after China as an investor and buyer of its oil," Reuters notes.

