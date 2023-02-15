Enemy air sphere with angle reflectors were recorded in sky of Ukraine, - Air Force

The Russians are using "grandfather methods" to wear down Ukrainian air defense.

This was reported by Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat, Censor.NET reports.

"These are grandfatherly methods that the enemy uses, balloons. This is not a probe, not a balloon. It is just a ball that carries a piece of metal. Of course, the Air Force scans the sky of Ukraine 24/7, the sky is far from Ukraine, conducts radar reconnaissance of the airspace," - he noted.

According to Ignat, the balloons will not be "worked out" by powerful means.

"What are they doing? They want to work on them, use them as false targets. They need to exhaust our anti-aircraft defense, both in terms of ammunition, and to distract attention. And along with bullets, UAVs can also be used to hide. Our experts have a lot of experience in shooting down aerial targets. What happened there now, what object was worked on, maybe there was such a scenario, that there were both bullets and UAVs. Now I don't have exactly (information. - Ed.), we will find out ", he added.

We will remind you that today air targets were detected in the sky over Kyiv region, air defense is working.

