Ukraine will become member of NATO, but now it is worth focusing on guarantee of victory in war against the Russian Federation, - Stoltenberg

NATO is ready to see Ukraine in its ranks, but the condition is its victory in the war started by Russia.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"NATO's position on Ukraine has not changed: Ukraine will become a member of the Alliance, but now the focus should be on ensuring Ukraine's victory in the war," the Secretary General said.

For this, he noted, the Alliance should help Ukraine protect its sovereignty.

