"Putin has already lost energy battle, just as he will lose war," Borrell

Sanctions introduced by the European Union against the Russian Federation work and have a real impact on the Russian economy.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform, this was stated by EU High Representative Josep Borrell.

"Sanctions... take time to have an effect, but they really work. For example, Russia has 45% technological dependence on Europe. They are trying, but their car factories have lost 80% of their capacity. Yes, the ruble is artificially kept strong, but the Russian the economy will pay a very high price for this war," he emphasized.

Borrell noted that "now our goal is to weaken the Russian economy, and we have already achieved this." According to the high representative of the EU, in January of this year Russia's revenues from oil and gas were 46% lower compared to the same month last year.

"We are no longer dependent on Russia. One of the great successes was that we reduced our huge dependence on Russia to almost zero," he emphasized.

At the same time, he noted that Russia has lost its main energy client, the Europeans, and it will not be easy for it to find an alternative, "almost impossible, because China is far away."

"Oil is already selling at $40 per barrel, which is half the price of Brent oil. India and China are buying it (Russian oil. - Ed.) at a lower price, and this is also a consequence of our price cap, which has become a huge political success as it has significantly reduced Russia's oil revenues...Slowly but surely, sanctions are undermining the industrial and energy base of the Russian economy. Putin has already lost the energy battle, just as he will lose the war," Borrell added.