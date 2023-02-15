With official events on occasion of anniversary of war, Russian authorities will start new wave of mobilization, - representative of Defense Intelligence Yusov

A number of official events are planned in Russia until February 24. With them, the Kremlin will try to fuel propaganda on the eve of a new wave of mobilization.

Andriy Yusov, representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, stated this on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"Propaganda must be fueled with something. This series of public statements, assurances, shouts, concerts, they will surely celebrate the already 150,000 destroyed Russian occupiers at that time," Yusov said.

The representative of the Defense Intelligenceadded that the enemy plans to use official measures to support their own narratives, to declare that everything is allegedly going according to plan and that the Russian military is "protecting" the country from the entire West and NATO.

"In particular, this propaganda activity is the preparation of the population for new mobilization measures and for a new wave of mobilization. They are explained why they should go to the slaughter in silence, following some incomprehensible instructions of the Kremlin elders. These are probably not citizens, they are rather subjects of the Russian Federation, because citizens would protect their own rights and raise the quality of the issue. Maybe it will come to that too," Yusov explained.