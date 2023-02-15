Sweden - for creation of coalition for supply of fighter jets to Ukraine, this should not be delayed, - Prime Minister Kristersson

Sweden advocates the creation of an international coalition that would make decisions regarding the supply of fighter jets to Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson stated this.

"As far as fighter jets go, it seems like last week when we met in Brussels, a lot of countries said, 'We're not ruling it out. "This is not the time for such an exclusion." But at the same time, we must recognize that the international coalition that must be created will take certain steps. We absolutely understand that for Ukraine this should not drag on over time," the head of the Swedish government said.

Commenting on the deliveries of the Swedish Archer artillery system, Kristersson declined to give exact delivery dates and noted that there are practical issues related, in particular, to preparation. According to him, it will happen as soon as possible.

