Border guards stopped enemy’s attempt to break through Donetsk region, eliminated 60 invaders
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the State Border Service.
"Since dawn, the artillery of the Russian occupying forces launched a massive shelling of the stronghold of the border unit. After the fire preparation was completed, the enemy's infantry went on the offensive. The border guards determined the direction of the main attack, carried out a maneuver of the unit and began to repel the attack," the message says.
The invaders planned to succeed in the assault due to a significant advantage in manpower.
"Our defenders stopped several waves of attackers with fire from mortars, grenade launchers and small arms. In the battle, soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine provided a reliable shoulder of support to the border guards.
Ukrainian artillery struck the area where the enemy was concentrating reserves for further engagement," the State Security Service noted.