Battalion of Leopard 2A4 tanks has been formed for Ukraine, - Blaszczak

Four countries (Poland, Norway, Canada and Spain) formed a battalion of Leopard 2A4 tanks for Ukraine.

This was announced by Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"We talked about the coalition of donors of Leopard 2 tanks. I want to say that we completed a battalion of Leopard 2A4 tanks, this was the task I set before myself, and it worked. We joined 14 Leopard tanks, which will be transferred by Poland, Norway (8 tanks) , Canada (4 tanks), Spain (4-6 tanks). Finland will also participate in this project as a tank donor to support the armored battalion," Blaszczak said after the NATO defense ministers' meeting in Brussels.

The minister emphasized that training of Ukrainian crews on Leopard 2 tanks are currently underway in Poland with the participation of instructors from Canada and Norway.

Read more: About 6 balloons were found in sky over Kyiv, most of them were shot down, - KCMA