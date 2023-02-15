We did not refuse supply of tanks to Kyiv, we rent them in Germany, and there we decided that another battalion would go to Armed Forces - Netherlands

The Netherlands did not refuse to supply Ukraine with German-made Leopard 2 tanks.

This was stated by the press secretary of the Dutch government Sacha Luvhoff, Censor.NET reports with reference to The Gardian.

"The Netherlands has no tanks. It was decided with Germany that tanks from another battalion would be more suitable for delivery to Ukraine. If Germany decided to send tanks from our binational battalion, we would not object to that. We also would not object if they decide to send them later," she said.

It will be recalled that earlier the Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte announced that Amsterdam is considering the possibility of buying Leopard tanks leased from Germany in order to transfer them to Ukraine. It is probably about 18 units of this technique.

In turn, the German government refused the Netherlands to supply 18 leased Leopard 2A6 battle tanks to Ukraine.

In addition, the German publication Die Welt reported that the governments of the Netherlands and Denmark allegedly announced that they would not supply Leopard 2 to Ukraine.

