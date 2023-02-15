There are no Leopard 2 tanks for two battalions for Ukraine - Pistorius

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that it would be difficult for Western allies to assemble two full battalions of Leopard 2 tanks for Ukraine.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to European truth.

Germany and Portugal are the only two countries that have pledged to send the Leopard 2A6 to Ukraine: 14 tanks have been pledged by the government in Berlin and three by Portugal. "We will not reach the battalion size," the German Minister explained after a meeting with his NATO counterparts in Brussels.

According to Pistorius, Poland has assembled about 30 units of the old version of Leopard 2, which is almost enough for a standard Ukrainian battalion of 31 units, but many of them are in poor condition and need to be repaired before they can be deployed. The minister added that these tanks will arrive in Ukraine only at the end of April.

Earlier, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Germany and its allies would quickly form two battalions of battle tanks for Ukraine, and the United States promised to send 31 units of M1 Abrams tanks.