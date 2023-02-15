Blinken heading to Europe to talk about Ukraine - State Department

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will visit Germany, Turkey, and Greece on February 16-22 to discuss, among other things, security, international order, the situation in Ukraine, and other important topics.

This was announced on Wednesday during a conference call by Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karin Donfried, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"One year after the aggression began, the United States and our allies and partners remain in close contact to support Ukraine, hold Russia accountable, and deter Russian aggression against NATO allies," said the US State Department spokesperson.

She emphasized that Putin had hoped to "break" the West and take over Ukraine, but he was deeply mistaken.

Commenting on Secretary Blinken's European tour, Donfrid noted that his first stop on February 16 will be Germany. There he plans to participate in the Munich Security Conference and hold bilateral and multilateral meetings to discuss further support for Ukraine.

"Secretary Blinken will emphasize the United States' commitment to transatlantic security and a rules-based world order," the US official said.

On February 19, the US Secretary of State is scheduled to visit Turkey to discuss US assistance to the victims of the recent massive earthquake. He will also meet with Turkish officials to discuss ways to strengthen ties and partnerships within NATO.

In Athens, Secretary Blinken will meet with the Greek Prime Minister, Foreign Minister and Opposition Leader to discuss cooperation in defense, energy security and the protection of democracy. On February 21, Blinken will also participate in the fourth round of the U.S.-Greece Strategic Dialogue.

