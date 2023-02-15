Russia has lost 50% of its T-72B and T-72B3M tanks in Ukraine - IISS

During the fighting in Ukraine, about half of the Russian fleet of T-72B and T-72B3M tanks was destroyed.

This data was published in a report by the British International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), іnforms Censor.NЕТ with reference to LIGА.

IISS Senior Analyst James Hackett noted that "Russia's tank and artillery resources have been significantly reduced."

"According to available estimates, about 50% of the pre-war fleet of modern T-72B3 and T-72B3M has been lost. In addition, the composition of Russia's tank fleet has changed. Because modern vehicles have been destroyed, Russia is trying to compensate for the losses by decommissioning older vehicles," Hackett writes.

Analysts also believe it is important that the transfer of old Soviet equipment to Ukraine by other countries has created the conditions for the long-overdue modernization of the army.

