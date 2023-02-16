Bakhmut is main direction of Russian attack on eastern front - OC "East"

Bakhmut is the city where the enemy pays the most attention to its attacks.

This was stated in the air of "Еspresso" channel by Serhiy Cherevaty, spokesman for the Eastern military grouping, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Bakhmut is the direction of the enemy's main attack on the eastern front. The enemy is concentrating its main efforts here, sparing no personnel and trying to break through. Bakhmut is a symbol of the invincibility and fighting spirit of the Ukrainian army," emphasized Cherevaty.

The spokesperson for the Eastern military grouping also emphasized that the Ukrainian Armed Forces, border guard units and National Guard are performing their duties in the Bakhmut sector.

"Over the last day, 119 enemies were killed, 163 were wounded of varying degrees. There were 103 attacks and 25 firefights. And these are not the biggest results in terms of enemy losses. For several days in a row, more than 200 enemies were killed. Bakhmut is the city where the enemy pays the most attention to its attacks," added Cherevaty.

