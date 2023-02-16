Surkov admitted that he did not plan for Minsk agreements to be implemented
He said this in an interview with Oleksiy Chesnakov, director of the Center for Political Situation, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrainian Pravda.
Surkov answered "yes" to a relevant question about the Minsk agreements.
He also affirmatively replied that he considers the actions of the Russian army in Ukraine to be effective and expressed hope for the normalization of relations between Russia and the West in the near future.
Putin's press secretary Dmytro Peskov expressed himself in a similar way. He stated that the main task of the Minsk agreements was "to force Kyiv to fulfill its obligations."
"Naturally, therefore, the main task was to force Kyiv to fulfill its obligations. Now we understand that no one was going to do this. Therefore, it is better to clarify in detail with Surkov what he meant," said Peskov.