Lukashenko will go to Putin on Friday. They will talk about war

Oleksandr Lukashenko, who seized power in Belarus, will meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin at his Novo-Ogaryovo residence near Moscow on Friday.

This was stated by Putin's press secretary Dmytro Peskov, Censor.NET reports with reference to the Russian mass media.

"As for the preparations for the meeting tomorrow between the two presidents - Putin and Lukashenka - yes, I can confirm that such a meeting is being prepared."

According to him, the meeting will take place in Novo-Ogaryovo, "the conversation will be thorough."

Lukashenko also confirmed that the meeting will take place on February 17.

"We will discuss security and defense issues. But the main thing (I already said that we are preparing a meeting of the Supreme State Council sometime in April-May) - we will discuss issues of an economic, military, and political nature, which will be discussed at the Supreme State Council." - he said.

The parties also plan to discuss the issue of a joint military group in Belarus. "If we come to the issue of our joint grouping in Belarus, of course, we will also discuss it," Lukashenko said.